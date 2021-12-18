UK reports over 90,000 new cases of coronavirus

More than 90,000 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across the UK and 125 more people have died from Covid-19, according to the latest official figures, Trend reports citing The Guardian.

The increase in cases comes amid the suspected rapid spread of the new Omicron variant, which is believed to be more transmissible than previous iterations of the virus.

The figure for the number of deaths includes all individuals who have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 172,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.