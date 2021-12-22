EU to limit validity of digital COVID-19 pass to 9 months

The European Union (EU) digital COVID-19 certificate will only be valid for travel for nine months, the European Commission said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Commission said it had adopted a binding acceptance period of nine months (270 days) for vaccination certificates for the purposes of travel within the EU. The policy will come into effect from Feb. 1.

"A clear and uniform acceptance period for vaccination certificates will guarantee that travel measures continue to be coordinated," the Commission said.

So far, 807 million certificates have been issued within the EU. Meanwhile, 60 countries and territories across five continents have adopted a similar system, the Commission said.

The nine-month validity period of the EU digital COVID certificate takes into account guidance from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control that booster doses should be given at the latest six months after completion of the first vaccination cycle.

A three-month grace period has been added to allow national vaccination campaigns to adjust, and ensure that citizens have access to booster doses.