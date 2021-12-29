Spain passes 6 mln COVID-19 cases mark

Spain's Ministry of Health Tuesday reported 99,671 new COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total number of coronavirus cases to 6,032,297 since the start of the pandemic, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, another 114 COVID-19-related deaths during the same period were confirmed by the ministry, taking the number of people who have lost their lives to 89,253 in the country.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Tuesday that 80 percent of Spaniards aged over 60 have received a third dose of the vaccine, while the regional government in the Basque Region of northern Spain confirmed that attendance at football grounds would be reduced to 50 percent capacity and that bars and restaurants will have to close at 1 a.m.

The Ministry of Health and representatives of Spain's 17 Autonomous Communities will study a proposal to reduce the period of quarantine for people testing positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to 5.