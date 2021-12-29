Greece introduces new coronavirus curbs as Omicron cases jump
Greece is introducing new restrictions on the hospitality sector from Thursday, bringing forward measures planned for early January as coronavirus infections surge, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Health authorities reported on Wednesday that daily confirmed COVID-19 cases had jumped by more than 7,000 to 28,828, a new all-time record, with 72 deaths.
Authorities said the Omicron variant, which is highly contagious, appeared to be dominant in the community, barely a month after it was first detected.
Bars, nightclubs and restaurants will be forced to close at midnight, with no standing customers and no music, with the exception of New Year's Eve when then can stay open until 2 a.m..
