Spain reduces COVID-19 quarantine to ease pressure on health service

Quarantine for people in Spain who have asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 was reduced from 10 days to seven on Wednesday to relieve pressure on public health service, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The decision was taken by the Spanish Ministry of Health, and representatives of the country's 17 Autonomous regions at the weekly meeting of the Public Health Commission.

The Commission also agreed that close contacts of positive cases will have to spend seven days in quarantine if they are not vaccinated. However, vaccinated contacts are not obliged to isolate.

It is hoped the new measures could relieve some pressure on the Spanish Public Health Service, which has been badly affected by the recent wave of new cases.

The Health Ministry reports that over 5,000 health workers were infected with COVID-19 in the 14 days prior to Dec. 23, with an average of 370 new cases a day. Reducing obligatory quarantine time would allow some of those workers to return by the start of the New Year.

The Commission also agreed to reduce attendance at sporting events to 75 percent for events held in outdoor stadiums, and 50 percent for those held inside.