Swedish King and Queen test positive for COVID-19

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have tested positive for COVID-19, the palace said in a statement on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"The King and Queen, who are fully vaccinated with three injections, have mild symptoms and are feeling well, given the circumstances," the palace said in a statement.

The palace said the King, 75, and the Queen, 78, were self-isolating and that work to trace those that they had been in contact with was underway.

The news came as Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases amid a surge caused by the highly-infectious Omicron variant.

The country registered 11,507 cases on Dec. 30, health agency data showed on Tuesday, as a fourth wave of the virus puts healthcare under renewed pressure.