Portugal registers new case of birds flu

Another outbreak of birds flu was identified on Friday in an aviary in the central Portugal region, said the Directorate-General for Food and Veterinary Medicine (DGAV), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The case was detected in domestic animals in the same region as the primary focus, which had been identified in December last year, DGAV said in a statement.

Outbreak control measures "are already being implemented" including the "inspection of the places where the disease was detected and the elimination of the affected animals," according to the health authorities.

Those measures also include the inspection and notification of aviaries in the areas of protection and surveillance within a radius of up to 10 km.

According to Susana Pombo, head of DGAV, Portugal currently has five active outbreaks of avian influenza infections.