Upper Crust owner SSP sales at 57% of pre-COVID levels in recent weeks
Upper Crust owner SSP said on Friday its revenue took a hit from restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, while saying sales were recovering after the lifting of curbs in the UK and some European markets, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The group said its sales in the latest eight weeks to Jan. 30 were at around 57% of 2019 levels, down from the nine weeks before that when sales ran at 66% of the 2019 levels.
