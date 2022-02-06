Austria's total COVID-19 infections surpass 2 mln mark

The total number of COVID-19 infections reported in Austria since the start of the pandemic has exceeded 2 million, according to data from the Austrian Interior Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The 2-million mark was crossed on Saturday as the Alpine country, with a population of about 9 million, registered 32,258 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Austria has seen a surge recently in COVID-19 infections due to the highly infectious Omicron variant. Daily infections in the country have been hovering around 30,000 cases in the past two weeks.

Saturday also saw Austria's COVID-19 vaccine mandate come into effect. Coronavirus vaccinations are now compulsory for all adults in the country, with penalties for non-compliance.

Official data showed that as of Friday, 75.7 percent of the Austrian population had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.