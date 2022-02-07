France's Macron speaks with US President Biden ahead of his trip to Moscow

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke again on Sunday with US President Joe Biden in a “coordination logic” ahead of his trip to Moscow on Monday, the French Presidency and the White House said, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The 40 minutes-long call allowed the two leaders to “share information about contacts made during the weekend” for good coordination ahead of the trip, the French Presidency said.

Macron is due on Monday to visit Russia, which has massed troops near Ukraine, stoking Western fears of an invasion.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The White House said the two leaders discussed “ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders.”

Macron and Biden affirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and agreed their teams will remain in touch and continue consulting with their allies and partners, including Ukraine, it added.