French representative calls recognition of so-called "DNR" and "LNR" in violation of UN Charter
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
Trend:
Permanent Representative of France to the UN Nicolas de Riviere called Russia's recognition of the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" ("DPR" and "LPR") in violation of the UN Charter and added that such a step could lead to European sanctions, Trend reports citing TASS.
"This is obviously a flagrant violation of international law. This is a violation of Resolution 2202, the Minsk agreements, the UN Charter. There will be consequences from Europe for this, we can impose sanctions," he told reporters.
