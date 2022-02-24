Ukrainian gas stations limiting fuel sales

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

The OKKO and WOG networks of gas stations are limiting the sale volume of fuel per car in Ukraine, OKKO’s press service said, Trend reports via korrespondent.net.

"In order to ensure the possibility of priority refueling of special services and critical infrastructure services, our company has decided to limit the amount of refueling to 20 liters. That is, 20 liters is the maximum that we’ll supply for one car," the press service noted.

According to the company, cars of special services and critical infrastructure will be refueled out of turn.

WOG added that vehicles of special services are fueled without turns.