Ukraine announces air raid alert in Kyiv
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
The air raid alert was announced in Ukraine’s Kyiv city on February 25 morning, the Kyiv City State Administration said, Trend reports with reference to korrespondent.net.
"Attention! An air raid alert has been announced! Immediately go to the nearest shelter!", the message says.
The explosions outside the city are constantly heard in Kyiv.
Earlier Ukraine reported that several explosions were heard in different parts of Kyiv on Feb. 25 morning at about 4:22 (GMT+2).
