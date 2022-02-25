Ukraine reports about destruction of Russian tanks in its Chernihiv region
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
The Ukrainian servicemen destroyed about 20 Russian tanks in the Chernihiv region in the direction of Minsk, Ukraine’s Operational Command North wrote on its Facebook page, Trend reports with reference to korrespondent.net.
“The death toll is being specified,” the message said. “The Operational Command North destroyed about 10-15 pieces of the Russian military equipment, which were supplied from Repki settlement to Chernihiv.”
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Holding of TEKNOFEST in Azerbaijan to give additional impetus to dev't of innovations, technologies (PHOTO)
All people must work in name of peace and tranquility to avoid such tragedies as Khojaly in future - UK ambassador
Armenia must be held legally responsible for murder of people in Khojaly - aide to Azerbaijani president
Final day of 27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics kicks off (PHOTO)
IAEA appeals for maximum restraint to avoid any action that may put the country’s nuclear facilities at risk
Tokyo freezes the issuance of visas to Russians, assets of Russian financial institutions, restricts exports
Assistant to Azerbaijani President made a post in connection with the mass grave of Azerbaijanis in Khojavend district (PHOTO)