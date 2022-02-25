Ukraine reports about destruction of Russian tanks in its Chernihiv region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

The Ukrainian servicemen destroyed about 20 Russian tanks in the Chernihiv region in the direction of Minsk, Ukraine’s Operational Command North wrote on its Facebook page, Trend reports with reference to korrespondent.net.

“The death toll is being specified,” the message said. “The Operational Command North destroyed about 10-15 pieces of the Russian military equipment, which were supplied from Repki settlement to Chernihiv.”