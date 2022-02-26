Ukrainian armed forces restore control over Kyiv HPP - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

The Ukrainian armed forces have recaptured the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant (HPP) from the opposing side after long fighting on the night of February 26, the press service of the Ministry of Energy said, Trend reports via korrespondent.net.

According to the ministry, the station is completely under the control of the Ukrainian authorities. The technical staff left the shelters and got to work.

"As of 8:30 (GMT+2) on February 26, 2022, the Kyiv HPP is operating as usual," added the ministry.