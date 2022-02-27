EU countries to close their airspace for Russian planes

The European Union member states will close their airspace for Russian planes, the ARD television reported on Saturday citing own sources, Trend reports citing TASS.

The channel did not specify when the ban will be imposed. The following countries have already closed their airspace for Russian aircraft: the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Latvia, Lilthuania and Estonia.

Earlier, Germany’s largest air carrier Lufthansa said it was cancelling flights to Russia and will refrain from using its airspace for transit during the next seven-day period.