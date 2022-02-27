Constitutional referendum: Belarus goes to polls
Today Belarusians are going to the polls to vote on the new Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, Trend reports citing BelTA.
Some 5,510 polling stations have been set up in Belarus, including 217 in sanatoriums, rest homes, hospitals and other healthcare organizations, and also 12 in military units.
Voting will be running from 8.00 till 20.00.
The referendum question is: “Do you accept the amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus?”
The referendum shall be considered valid if more than half of the citizens on the voting list cast their ballots.
