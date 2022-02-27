EU to impose new sanctions against Russian businessmen - Borrel
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27
Trend:
The European Union will inmpose new sanctions against businessmen and representatives of the Russian elite in connection with the military operation in Ukraine, said in Brussels the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"We will also expand the blacklist by adding oligarchs to it. We will target the elite who benefit from the system," he said.
