EU approves decision to freeze assets of Russia's Central Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

The European Union finally approved the decision to freeze the assets of the Bank of Russia, the corresponding decision was published in the Official Journal of the EU on Monday night, Trend reports citing Interfax.

"Transactions related to the management of reserves as well as of assets of the Central Bank of Russia, including transactions with any legal person, entity or body acting on behalf of, or at the direction of, the Central Bank of Russia, are prohibited," says the document.