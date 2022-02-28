EU closes airspace to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

The European Union (EU) has approved the decision to close its airspace to Russian-registered aircraft, and aircraft which are owned or chartered by a Russian legal or natural person, the respective document published on the official journal of the EU said, Trend reports referring to Interfax.

“In view of the gravity of the situation, and in response to Russia’s actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine, it is appropriate to introduce further restrictive measures related to finance and aviation,” the document stated. “Member States should be required to deny permission to land in, take off from, or overfly, their territories to any aircraft operated by Russian air carriers, including as a marketing carrier, to any Russian-registered aircraft, and to non-Russian-registered aircraft which are owned or chartered, or otherwise controlled by a Russian legal or natural person.”

The exception can be made in the case of an emergency landing.

“The competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly, the territory of the Union if the competent authorities have determined that such landing, take-off or overflight is required for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this Decision,” the document also noted.

This Decision shall enter into force on the date of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union - on February 28, 2022.