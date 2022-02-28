Finland announces shipment of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced the shipment of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, Trend reports citing Ukrainian media.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan achieved victory in Second Karabakh War under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - Azerbaijani MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Prosecutor demands punishment for Armenian nationals accused of terrorism in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar during trial in Baku
Azerbaijanis evacuated from most dangerous districts of Ukraine’s Kharkiv to border with Poland - honorary consulate
Azerbaijan discloses priority specialties within state program for education at prestigious foreign universities
Tashkent to host high-level int'l conference on regional cooperation of Central Asian states in fight against terrorism
Azerbaijan approves "State program for education of youth at prestigious foreign universities" following presidential order