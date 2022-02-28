Hungary refuses to help Ukraine

Hungary will not support the armed forces of Ukraine. The country will not allow sending weapons and soldiers to help the Ukrainian military, Trend reports citing UNIAN.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary would not allow military aid to Ukraine from other countries to be transported through its territory.

"The reason for this decision is that such supplies may become targets of enemy military action, and... we must ensure the security of Hungary... so that we do not get involved in this war," he said.