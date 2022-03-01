Zelensky signs decree on visa-free regime for foreign volunteers
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1
Trend:
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on a visa-free regime for foreign volunteers, Trend reports Ukrainian media.
The corresponding decree of February 28, 2022 was published on the President's website.
According to the document, this decree will be valid "for the period of martial law."
