President Zelenskyy calls on Jews not to be silent about killings of Ukrainian civilians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Jews worldwide not to be silent and speak up about the killings of peaceful Ukrainians, Trend reports citing UNIAN.

Zelenskyy made the statement in his video address on March 2.

"I am now addressing all the Jews of the world. Do you not see what is happening? It is very important that all of you together, millions of Jews around the world, do not remain silent," the president said.