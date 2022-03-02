EU to provide temporary protection for those fleeing war in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The European Union will provide temporary protection for those fleeing war in Ukraine, Trend reports with reference to the European Commission.

Commission is proposing to activate the Temporary Protection Directive to offer quick and effective assistance to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

“Under this proposal, those fleeing the war will be granted temporary protection in the EU, meaning that they will be given a residence permit, and they will have access to education and to the labour market. At the same time, the Commission is also putting forward operational guidelines intended to help Member States' border guards in managing arrivals at the borders with Ukraine efficiently, while maintaining a high level of security. The guidelines also recommend that Member States set up special emergency support lanes to channel humanitarian aid and recall the possibility of granting access to the EU on humanitarian grounds,” reads a message from the European Commission.

Reportedly, under this proposal, Ukrainian nationals and people who have made Ukraine their home as well as their family members displaced by the conflict will be entitled to protection across the European Union. Non-Ukrainian nationals and stateless people legally residing in Ukraine who cannot return to their country or region of origin, such as asylum seekers or beneficiaries of international protection and their family members, will also be granted protection in the EU. Others who are legally present in Ukraine for a short-term and are able to return safely to their country of origins will fall outside the scope of this protection. Nevertheless, should be allowed access to the EU to transit prior to returning to their countries of origin.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn