Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry
A Romanian helicopter sent on a search-and-rescue mission late on Wednesday after a Romanian military Mig 21 LanceR dropped off the radar has crashed, killing all five soldiers on board, Defense Ministry spokesman Constantin Spinu said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The pilot of the IAR 330-Puma helicopter had reported unfavourable weather conditions and had been called back to base prior to the crash, the ministry said. The fate and location of the MIG plane was still unknown.
