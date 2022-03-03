Ukrainian delegation heading for talks with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

The Ukrainian delegation, consisting of parliamentarians, officials and representatives of the presidential office, has been heading for the talks with the Russian Federation, Trend reports with reference to the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News (UNIAN).

The corresponding photo was published by Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the chairman of the Ukrainian presidential office.

“We are heading for the negotiations with the Russian Federation,” Podolyak said. “We are already in helicopters.”