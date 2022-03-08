France to ease COVID-19 restrictions at workplace

The French government will lift on March 14 the health protocol at workplace, Minister of Labor Elisabeth Borne announced on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The wearing of masks inside the working space will not be mandatory and the physical distance will be lifted, she said, cited by French newspaper Le Figaro.

She added that employees who still want to wear the mask at work will not be opposed by the employer as "the virus continues to circulate."

However, the minister stressed the importance of the continuity of applying the hygiene rules of COVID-19, such as washing hands, cleaning the surfaces and ventilating working spaces.

In regards to teleworking, the minister said the rules are defined by the company.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on March 3 that the government will ease COVID-19 restrictions from mid-March, lifting the wearing of masks in indoor areas and the vaccine pass with the exception in public transports, hospitals and nursing homes.