Ukrainian, French presidents hold phone talks
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of France Emmanuel Macron discussed the possibility of implementing humanitarian corridors for the Ukrainian citizens, Zelensky wrote this on his Twitter page, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.
“I maintain a constant dialogue with Emmanuel Macron. We discussed the implementation of agreements on humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the population and delivery of necessary goods,” the report says.
