UK government considers transfers to Starstreak MANPADS to Ukraine
The UK government considers transferring Starstreak man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) to Ukraine, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said, Trend reports citing the Ukrainian media.
