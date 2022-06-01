Six package of anti-Russian sanctions to be approved on June 1-2 — Michel

The sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia, which comprises an embargo on tanker deliveries of Russian oil to EU member-states postponed for six months, can be finally approved on June 1-2, President of the European Council Charles Michel said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I can confirm that the legal text [of the EU Council Regulation on sanctions - TASS] is already being edited. This is a matter of hours. We expect the legal text will be approved tomorrow night or the day after tomorrow," Michel said.

The EU summit agreed after debates lasting for nearly a month the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. Further to the partial deferred embargo on Russian oil, it is expected to comprise the black list expansion, disconnection of Sberbank and two more Russian banks from SWIFT and the ban on broadcasting of three Russian TV channels in the EU.