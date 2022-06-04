NATO Secretary General, Finland’s PM discuss country’s entry into alliance

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin discussed in Washington the prospects for Finland joining the alliance, he wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Great to meet with Prime Minister Sanna Marin of our close partner Finland in Washington. We discussed the need to address Turkey's concerns and move forward with the NATO membership application by Finland and Sweden," he said.

On May 18, the ambassadors of Finland and Sweden to NATO officially presented Stoltenberg with applications for their countries to join the organization.