UK and France agree to give more support for Ukraine, UK says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to provide more support for Ukraine, Johnson's office said on Sunday as the leaders met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"They agreed this is a critical moment for the course of the conflict," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

Both men "stressed the need to support Ukraine to strengthen their hand in both the conflict and any future negotiations. President Macron praised the Prime Minister's ongoing military support to Ukraine and the leaders agreed to step up this work," the spokesperson said.