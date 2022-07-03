One killed, several injured in migrant conflict in Serbia

One migrant was killed and several were injured on Saturday in a conflict between two migrant groups at the Serbian-Hungarian border, the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed in a press release, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The conflict, between groups of migrants coming from unspecified countries, took place in the early morning in a Serbian forest bordering Hungary, near the city of Subotica, the press release said.

"Members of the ministry of internal affairs are working intensively to establish all the circumstances and identify the perpetrators of the conflict between two groups of migrants," it stated.

"Several migrants were brought to the police department in Subotica, with whom interviews will be conducted in order to determine all the circumstances of this incident," the press release added.