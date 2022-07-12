Italy approves 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose for those over 60

Italy on Monday approved a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot for those over the age of 60, lowering from the previous threshold of 80, as the country's COVID-19 infections continued to trend higher, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to Health Minister Roberto Speranza, Italy's decision to provide a fourth dose was "in line" with recommendations from the European Medicines Agency and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Prior to Monday, a fourth dose was available only to those in Italy over the age of 80 and those over 60 who were deemed particularly vulnerable to adverse impacts of COVID-19.

Last week, Italy's new COVID-19 cases surpassed 100,000 for four consecutive days as the Omicron BA.5 subvariant continued to spread, according to the health ministry. The weekly total for infections has climbed for at least four consecutive weeks.

The ministry reported nearly 38,000 new cases and 127 new deaths on Monday, the second time in four days the death toll topped 100 -- a figure that before then hadn't been seen since May.

The government has gradually lifted most coronavirus-related health rules over the past months, but masks are still required on public transportation, in hospitals, nursing homes and other places where people in poor health may gather.