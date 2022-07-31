Kosovo army plans to attack northern Serbia at midnight - Serbian President Vucic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the Kosovo army plans to attack the country at midnight, Danas edition says, Trend reports.

According to him, detachments of Albanian police have already gone to Yarinya and Brnak.

"I think that we have never been in a more difficult and tough situation than today. Why did I say this? The Pristina regime is trying to use the mood in the world by presenting itself as a victim," he said.

Earlier it was reported that shots and air raids were heard on the border of Kosovo and Serbia.

Kosovo Albanians gather in groups in the southern part of the city of Kosovska Mitrovica near the bridge leading to the northern, "Serbian" side, where local Serbs gather.

After 18.00 local time, air raid sirens sounded in the city, Serbs build barricades in the north of Kosovo, roads are blocked.