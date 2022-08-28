At least 3 killed as truck hits crowd in Netherlands

At least three people were killed on Saturday after a truck drove off a dike and plowed into a barbecue party in the southern Dutch town of Nieuw Beijerland, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Several victims who were injured have been sent to the hospital and there are a lot of emergency worker present at the scene of the accident which happened at the bottom of a small dike.

"The investigation is in full swing. At the time of the collision, there was a neighborhood barbecue where many people were present," said a police statement.

The truck appears to be from the Spanish company "El Mosca," and the driver has been arrested, according to the reports.