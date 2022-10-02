PM's party wins Latvian parliamentary elections

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins' center-right party New Unity won the Baltic country's parliamentary elections, an exit poll conducted by the research center SKDS showed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The party took an estimated 22.5 percent of the votes, according to the exit poll.

A new center-right alliance, the United List, emerged as the runner-up with 11.5 percent, and the Union of Greens and Farmers came close third with 10.9 percent, the exit poll also showed.

Five more political parties appeared to have received more than 5 percent of votes, a threshold to get seats in parliament: the right-wing National Alliance with 8.4 percent, the Progressives with 8.3 percent, For Stability with 5.4 percent, Latvia First with 5.3 percent, and Development/For with 5.2 percent.