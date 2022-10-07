Credit Suisse five-year credit default swaps fall after debt buyback plan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Europe Materials 7 October 2022 14:30 (UTC +04:00)
The cost of insuring exposure to debt issued by Credit Suisse dropped on Friday after the Swiss lender said it would buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion) of debt, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Credit Suisse's five-year credit default swaps (CDS) fell 42 basis points from Thursday's close to 308 bps, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed.

Shares in the bank rose by 3% on the day to their highest since Sept. 23, while the price of Credit Suisse's bonds also ticked higher, reflecting a degree of relief among investors.

