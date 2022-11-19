Iran weapons expansion is risk ‘to us all’: EU chief warns

Iran’s “weapons proliferation” is a threat to Europe, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen warned Friday, hinting at further sanctions against the Islamic Republic, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“Several Gulf countries have been warning for years about the risk that Iran feeds rogue nations around the world with drones,” von der Leyen said in Bahrain.

“It took us too long to understand a very simple fact that while we work to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, we must also focus on other forms of weapons proliferation, from drones to ballistic missiles.”

“It is a security risk not just for the Middle East, but for us all,” she added.