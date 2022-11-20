Chancellor Scholz says Germany’s energy security is guaranteed

Germany has prepared for the difficulties arising from a lack of gas supplies from Russia and is ready to live through the winter without power supply interruptions, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a Social Democratic Party event on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

He said the government decided to extend operation of coal-fired and nuclear power plants, filled gas storage facilities and is building terminals to receive LNG.

"These decisions have helped us to ensure the security of energy supplies in Germany and we will probably survive this winter," Scholz said.

Germany received about 60 billion cubic meters of natural gas through the Nord Stream pipeline in 2021.That pipeline was damaged in a sabotage attack. Berlin is now betting on LNG imports, but must first build a sufficient number of receiving terminals. So far, only one has been completed, and it will start work in January. The government plans to build by the end of 2023 seven mobile terminals for receiving LNG on the coasts of the North and Baltic Seas with a total capacity of more than 30 billion cubic meters.

According to the latest data from the Federal Grid Agency, Germany's gas supply is stable, although the situation remains tense, even as storage facilities are almost 100% full. The government also aims to reduce gas consumption by 20% during the winter.