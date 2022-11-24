Berlin airport reopens runways after climate protest

Berlin Brandenburg Airport said on Thursday flights were resuming with some delays after it was earlier forced to close its runways as climate protesters broke into the site and some of them glued themselves to the tarmac, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The activists from the Last Generation environmental group called on the public to stop travelling by air and on the government to stop subsidising it.

"In an airport area that is not open to the public, we encountered several people who had previously gained unauthorised access and some glued themselves (to the tarmac)," Berlin police said on Twitter.

The protest, the latest by climate activists in Germany, also urged the government to expand cheap train travel offers.