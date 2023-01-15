UK to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine in weeks ahead – Downing Street

Great Britain will deliver 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine and accelerate its diplomatic activity in the world with a view to encouraging allies to ramp up weapons supplies to Kiev in the next few weeks, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Sending Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine is the start of a gear change in the UK’s support. A squadron of 14 tanks will go into the country in the coming weeks after the Prime Minister [Rishi Sunak] told [Ukrainian] President [Vladimir] Zelensky that the UK would provide additional support to aid Ukraine’s land war," according to the British government’s strategy on Ukraine published on Sunday night. "Around 30 AS90s, which are large, self-propelled guns, operated by five gunners, are expected to follow. The Defense Secretary will set out further details of this support in the House of Commons tomorrow (Monday)," the government said in a press release.

"The UK will begin training the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use the tanks and guns in the coming days," the press release reads.