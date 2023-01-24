Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Europe Materials 24 January 2023 23:58 (UTC +04:00)
Germany decides to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

After months of debate, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to supply Ukraine with battle tanks.

That's according to German magazine Spiegel, which refers to its sources in the government, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"The decision has been made: Germany will supply Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine," the report reads.

According to the magazine, the issue concerns Leopard 2 A6 tanks.

The German government also wants to allow other nations such as Poland to send such tanks to Ukraine. Other allies, including those from Scandinavia, also want to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 main battle tanks.

