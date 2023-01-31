Norway to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine as soon as possible – defense minister

Norway will send part of its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine "as soon as possible", Defense Minister of Norway Bjorn Arild Gram said this in an interview with AFP, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

“Norway will send part of its fleet of German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine ‘as soon as possible’, indicating perhaps late March,” the report says.

It is noted that Norway was among several European countries that promised last week to deliver the tanks long sought by Ukraine.

The country has 36 Leopard 2 tanks, but has not said how many it will send to Ukraine.

"We haven't yet determined the number," the Norwegian defense minister said.