Germany to accelerate renewables by cutting red tape

Germany aims to generate 80 per cent of its electricity from renewables by 2030. So far this goal has been hampered by bureaucracy, Trend reports citing Euronews.

Renewable energy is key as the country tries to become independent of Russian gas imports while chasing ambitious climate targets. Yet wind and solar projects are currently subject to extensive paperwork and lengthy decision making and approval processes.

New emergency regulations, agreed at the EU level in December and approved by the German cabinet on Monday, aim to accelerate the expansion of renewables by cutting some of this red tape.

Under the new measures, which are yet be voted on in parliament, wind and solar projects would be approved more quickly. This will be achieved by simplifying licensing, setting deadlines for permitting procedures.

In certain areas, such as landfills, permitting procedures for solar power projects would be limited to three months, and to one month for smaller heat pumps.