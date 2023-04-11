French rescue workers find sixth body in rubble of collapsed Marseille buildings

French rescue workers have found a sixth body in the rubble of buildings in the southern city of Marseille that collapsed following an explosion, a spokesperson for the police said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Authorities had said earlier that they had identified eight people missing following Sunday's explosion, which destroyed two residential buildings and caused a third to partially collapse. The cause of the blast is still unknown.

The discovery of the bodies is "gruesome, difficult and dramatic," said housing minister Olivier Klein, speaking to reporters in Marseille, adding that the government must support the victims, their families and those who have been evacuated from their homes.

The rescue operations were continuing with "care and determination" and 40 buildings near the site have been evacuated, he added.