France's GDP sees upward dynamics in 1Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The GDP of France, the second largest European economy, grew by 0.2 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous fourth quarter of 2022, Trend reports.

The data of the INSEE shows that this indicator corresponds to the preliminary estimate.

In addition, the institute reports that exports, in the reporting period, declined by 0.2 percent, while imports decreased by 2.8 percent.

In the previous fourth quarter, the country's GDP remained stable. Moreover, an increase of 0.1 percent was recorded in the third quarter, 0.5 percent - in the second quarter, and a decrease of 0.2 percent was noted in the first quarter.

In addition, for the entire 2022, France's GDP growth is estimated at 2.6 percent, while in 2021 - 6.8 percent.