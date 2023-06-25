Ukrainian officials hail opening of BTA press club in Odessa, Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Ukrainian officials hailed the opening of a BTA press club in Odessa, Ukraine, on Saturday. They commended the Bulgarian national news agency for doing that in the difficult days of the war and expressed hope that it will help improve the media landscape and contribute to the development of the region, Trend reports via BTA.

The opening event was attended, among others, by Oleg Radkovskiy, First Deputy Chairperson of the Odessa Oblast Concil and Odessa First Deputy Mayor Sergiy Tetyukhin. The Director General of the Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform, Olexandr Kharchenko, was also there and signed a cooperation agreement with BTA Director General Kiril Valchev.

Following is a soundbite of their remarks at the opening event.

Oleg Radkovskiy: “The expansion of media space will contribute to the development of the region. In times of war, it is not only important to win with combat actions, but it is also important to win in the information space. All the people who contribute to the development of the information space understand that such centers will become the epicenter of the media landscape in the Odessa Region, they will get first-hand information about the situation here.”

He thanked BTA for opening a press club amid the sound of the air raid sirens.

Sergiy Tetyukhin: “In the first days of the tension in Ukraine, Bulgaria took in many of our compatriots. They received a warm welcome. The Odessa Mayor is very thankful and hails from the bottom of his heart the opening of this press club so that you can provide real information about what is happening in Ukraine. You can rely on every support from the local administration.”

Olexandr Kharchenko: “This is no ordinary event for the city. At the moment I see more than a few reasons to open this press club. Since the very beginning of the Russian aggression, Odessa has become something of a frontier city. The presence of our friend and partner BTA has great significance for the city. You have stood by us and we are hand in hand against Russian propaganda and disinformation that is being waged in this complicated time. Odessa is an international city, representatives of different nationalities have always worked and lived here, and with the opening of the press club Bulgarians in this region will now have many more opportunities to use their knowledge.

You can find various facts about Odessa everywhere, but these sources don’t give you information about the city and the people who inhabit it. You can feel the atmosphere of the city only when you are in it.”