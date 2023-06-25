BTA signs cooperation agreement with Ukrinform News Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) Director General Kiril Valchev and National News Agency of Ukraine Ukrinform Director General Oleksandr Kharchenko signed Saturday an agreement on cooperation during the official opening of the BTA National Press Club in Odessa, Ukraine. The agreement stipulates that each country will receive the news services of the other, including news bulletins in English, Trend reports via BTA.

So far, BTA has 30 similar agreements for daily news exchanges - with the national news agencies of Albania, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Cyprus, Croatia, Ghana, Greece, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Lebanon, Liberia, Moldova, Mongolia, Nigeria, Montenegro, Poland, the Philippines, the Republic of North Macedonia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. During the 18th World Meeting of Bulgarian Media in Kazanlak at the beginning of June, BTA signed five more similar agreements with news agencies - Cote d'Ivoire's AIP, Iran's IRNA, Algeria's APS, Spain's EFE and Vietnam's VNA.